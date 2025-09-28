How Belarus Supports Families with Two or More Children

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7879043-59e0-45bd-8dbe-7d6517e269f3/conversions/79feda9b-b65c-4629-aedf-926badee089f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7879043-59e0-45bd-8dbe-7d6517e269f3/conversions/79feda9b-b65c-4629-aedf-926badee089f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7879043-59e0-45bd-8dbe-7d6517e269f3/conversions/79feda9b-b65c-4629-aedf-926badee089f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7879043-59e0-45bd-8dbe-7d6517e269f3/conversions/79feda9b-b65c-4629-aedf-926badee089f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Support for families in Belarus remains unwavering. Our government strives to create the most favorable conditions for raising children, including by providing support for the birth of two or more children. Families can count on payments and assistance with raising children. Twins or triplets are generally uncommon in Belarus.

For the birth of twins, if they are the family's first children, parents will receive over 13,500 Belarusian rubles. If the family already has a child, the amount will be 15,600 rubles. For triplets, the payments will exceed 20,000 rubles.