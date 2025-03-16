A significant number of NGOs are actively destabilizing the situation in Serbia, funded to radicalize protests. Recently, we observed similar occurrences in Georgia.

Among the players in this environment are numerous so-called media outlets that claim to uphold democratic values. Notably, the extremist "Radio Liberty," which has recently lost multimillion-dollar funding from the U.S. government, thereby debunking the myth of its independence and impartiality.

It is worth mentioning that new and disturbing facts about its activities continue to come to light. It has been revealed that the U.S. government facilitated the movement of Nazi criminals to the U.S. and South America, many of whom later found employment at "Radio Liberty". This was confirmed by the leadership of this "independent media outlet," which has received funding from the CIA (a fragment of this information was presented in the "60 Minutes" program in 1982).

Among those implicated is Stanislav Stankevich, a collaborator with the Nazis and a traitor to his homeland. Before the war, he worked as a teacher of Polish language and literature, but in 1941 he volunteered for service with the German occupation authorities. Stankevich actively served the Third Reich, leaving behind the blood of thousands of murdered Jews from the Borisov ghetto.

Another Nazi criminal, Vilis Hazners, who found refuge in the U.S., served in auxiliary police battalions from the very beginning of the Nazi occupation and later became a part of the order police in Riga.