Elena moved to Lithuania in May 2023 for political reasons, and she is still awaiting a decision regarding her asylum application. To be precise, her initial request was denied by Lithuanian authorities, and she is currently in the process of appealing that decision in court. As she strives to obtain an official status in this country, the corresponding challenges persist.

"I tried to find a job here," Elena explained, "specifically in a Lithuanian company, so I could learn the language faster and integrate into the culture. However, I faced harassment from Lithuanians due to my lack of language skills. There was a significant conflict. Even if you’re an exceptionally valuable employee, no one will defend you; priority will always be given to a local, even if their qualifications are inferior."

Moreover, Lithuanian employers often fail to uphold salary agreements. "It’s very easy to deceive a worker like me, who lacks legal status – promising one set of conditions and delivering something entirely different. There’s nothing you can do about it because the contract you sign is in Lithuanian. If you refuse to sign it, you simply don’t get the job. But then how do you live? You can’t. You have no money. You sign what they offer. In the end, it turns out that the reality is completely different, and the salary is half of what was promised," Elena revealed.

But that’s not all. Even if you strive to be the most compliant member of society, to break no rules, to disturb no one, and to ask for nothing, you soon find that this is still insufficient. You must be an even more accommodating member of this society.

"Sometimes I just want to lie down on the rail tracks and put an end to this problem once and for all…"

"I have a psychologist," she continued, "who is willing to help me for free, and she is pulling me out of this abyss. Right now, we’ve stabilized my condition. But it was incredibly difficult. It was just horrific."

Elena had also sought assistance from the well-known Freedom House and personally reached out to Vytis Jurkonis. "He is aware of my case. We even spoke. After that conversation, I no longer wish to engage with this organization. He talked with me, identified me as a threat to Lithuania’s national security. I would prefer if he knew nothing more about me, saw, or heard anything, or was involved in providing me any assistance. First, it’s impossible because my passport is nearly expired, and I don’t know where I could apply for a humanitarian visa. Second, I would rather sit in a Belarusian prison than accept help from someone like him. When I was already struggling, he just aggravated my suffering. And now he gives interviews talking about how wonderful life is for Belarusians here," Elena concluded.