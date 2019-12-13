3.42 RUB
Ibragimov: Russia will never allow aggression against the fraternal Union State
Those who threaten from Kiev to invade Belarus and transfer military operations to its territory are mentally unhealthy people. They are illegitimate representatives of the government, which holds the Ukrainian people hostage. If they want to unleash a war with Belarus, they'll be in trouble.
Belarus is not just a red line, but a bard line, which no one should cross. It is tantamount to suicide. Farhad Ibragimov, political scientist, lecturer at the Faculty of Economics, shared his opinion with the First News TV channel.
The Belarusian people have been “immunized” with such an inoculation after World War I, WWII, and now the Belarusian people cannot be intimidated by anything. If even one enemy foot falls on the soil of Belarus, the soldier will respond, and the Belarusian people will unite. But Russia will never allow (Kiev regime, Poland, Lithuania) to show aggression against the brotherly Union State.
According to the expert, all these statements once again emphasize the thesis that these are inadequate people with a mental disorder, who do not understand the degree of responsibility.
