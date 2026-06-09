Ice Cream Day is Celebrated Worldwide on June 10

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Ice Cream Day, a beloved cold treat, is celebrated worldwide on June 10th.

Belarusian producers expand their lineup of this popular ice dessert every year. Minsk's refrigeration plants produce not only classic ice creams and popsicles, glazed and in waffle cones, but also fruit ice and sherbet. Incidentally, this dessert, made with natural ingredients, is particularly popular with customers.

During hot weather, Minsk sells an average of over 60 tons of ice cream per day, equivalent to approximately 750,000 servings. This equates to 2.5 to 4 kg per person annually, and up to 100 g per day.

Belarusian ice cream is loved not only within the country but also abroad. Exporters of Minsk ice cream include Russia, China, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. In 2026, the export geography expanded, with products being shipped to Uzbekistan and Armenia.