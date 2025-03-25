Ignazio Ceffalia Becomes New Apostolic Nuncio to Belarus

Pope Francis has appointed a new Apostolic Nuncio to Belarus. He is Monsignor Ignazio Ceffalia, as reported the online portal of the Roman Catholic Church in Belarus.

The appointment took place on March 25, the day when Catholics celebrate the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

According to the Apostolic Nunciature in Belarus, referencing official sources from the Holy See, Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Ignazio Ceffalia as the Apostolic Nuncio to the Republic of Belarus, along with the title of archbishop.

Monsignor Ignazio Ceffalia was born on April 28, 1975, in Palermo, Italy. He was ordained a priest on August 6, 2003, and holds a doctorate in canon law.

He began his diplomatic service at the Holy See on July 1, 2006, working in Ecuador, Thailand, the Permanent Representation of the Holy See to the Council of Europe (Strasbourg), in the Section for Relations with States at the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, and most recently in Venezuela.

Monsignor Ceffalia is fluent in Italian, Albanian, French, English, and Spanish.

Before 2024, the Apostolic Nuncio to Belarus was Ante Jozic.