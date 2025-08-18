International exhibition ECOLOGY EXPO – 2025 kicks off in Minsk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7e856c0-b5ce-4976-8ac0-a7d4766d0e74/conversions/d358403a-4a27-4d10-bea2-67583f894f76-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7e856c0-b5ce-4976-8ac0-a7d4766d0e74/conversions/d358403a-4a27-4d10-bea2-67583f894f76-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7e856c0-b5ce-4976-8ac0-a7d4766d0e74/conversions/d358403a-4a27-4d10-bea2-67583f894f76-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b7e856c0-b5ce-4976-8ac0-a7d4766d0e74/conversions/d358403a-4a27-4d10-bea2-67583f894f76-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus has gathered world experts to meet the environmental challenges. On August 19, the international exhibition ECOLOGY EXPO – 2025 has been opened in Minsk.

This is a key platform for exchanging best practices and demonstrating achievements in the field of environmental protection and rational use of natural resources.

We will tell you what the main theme of the forum is this year.

Green innovations for a sustainable future is the motto of this year's forum. Technologies - to protect the environment. When it is important to maintain a balance between socio-economic development and the preservation of natural resources and ecology.

The ECOLOGY EXPO - 2025 is the third International Specialized Environmental Exhibition. The event is held every two years and traditionally attracts the attention of the international business community. The key events of the program will be held with the participation of foreign speakers and guests from Brazil, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.

Russia is represented both at the federal and regional levels. And taking into account the Belarusian companies, there are about 200 hundred participants in total.

ECOLOGY EXPO - 2025 is not only a showcase of innovative green solutions. The participants are also expected to have a busy business agenda - this is an open meeting of the Coordination Council on Waste Management, a scientific and practical conference on the development of Belarusian-Russian cooperation in the field of protection and rational use of transboundary water bodies. The dialogue platform will be dedicated to Belarus' contribution to the Paris Agreement.