news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd0f48d9-713e-45ae-b1a0-a26ea0548edd/conversions/e299c368-1e5b-4138-bf09-6f3a42fea139-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd0f48d9-713e-45ae-b1a0-a26ea0548edd/conversions/e299c368-1e5b-4138-bf09-6f3a42fea139-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd0f48d9-713e-45ae-b1a0-a26ea0548edd/conversions/e299c368-1e5b-4138-bf09-6f3a42fea139-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd0f48d9-713e-45ae-b1a0-a26ea0548edd/conversions/e299c368-1e5b-4138-bf09-6f3a42fea139-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Global corporations and the United States strive to maintain a unipolar world by controlling key markets, from food to pharmaceuticals. Wherever governments interfere with their interests, they are simply eliminated, ignoring laws, constitutions, and even the UN Charter. This is the opinion shared by Alexander Ionov, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council of Russia.

Alexander Ionov:

"The U.S. couldn't care less about Russians, Belarusians, or Ukrainians… They themselves don't know what they want today. They simply want to control global markets so that the world remains unipolar. When we talked about this 10 years ago, it sounded like a conspiracy theory, but today everyone is seeing it in action."