Iranian Defense Minister Arrives in Belarus on Official Visit

The Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, has arrived in Belarus for an official visit, as reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

Meetings and negotiations with Belarus's military-political leadership are scheduled, during which the parties will discuss pertinent issues regarding bilateral military cooperation between Belarus and Iran.