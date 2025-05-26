The second round of presidential elections in Poland has been officially scheduled for June 1.

The second round will feature the candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, and Karol Nawrocki from the largest opposition party, Law and Justice.

As a reminder, in the first round, Trzaskowski received 31.36% of the votes, and Nawrocki 29.54%.

"In fact, in my opinion, the issue of political choice is not being decided in Warsaw. Behind these processes are people who are far from Poland, in the European Union, overseas - in Washington, and they are monitoring this political process no less closely than we are. Their task is to prevent a situation where something goes wrong," said Oleg Dyachenko, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and deputy chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs. He added: "That is why today, through the appropriate agency, they are throwing various materials into the information space of Poland that excite passions, that make people worry, get nervous, think about the fact that they are the ones taking part in determining their fate. But, by and large, it has already been clearly determined, and it does not matter who wins. Whether Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski or Karol Nawrocki wins - this does not matter for strategic foreign policy, because this policy is being determined today in Washington."

The MP recalled that Poland is becoming militarized, and that there is a very large American military contingent on its territory, numbering over 100,000 servicemen. The country has built a fence on the border with Belarus. "The rhetoric of politicians today is also appropriate, somewhere extremely aggressive towards the Union State, towards Belarus and Russia," the MP noted.

According to him, Rafal Trzaskowski is a pro-Western politician, and Karol Nawrocki is pro-American.