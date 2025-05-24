"Trzaskowski will align his policies with the European Union. I believe he will join the coalition that seeks to interfere in the military conflict in Ukraine. But Nawrocki. will heed what is being said in the United States. The thing is, neoconservatives in Poland and Nawrocki. still believe that the U.S. has some plan for Europe and our region. They haven't yet realized — or perhaps they choose not to — that Trump no longer wants to engage, as he lacks the resources and funds to continue supporting aggressive anti-Russian policies. They are not aware of this, or maybe they prefer not to be. I think there will be no independent president in Poland with a genuine perspective on Polish sovereignty. Instead, there will be two different patrons — one in Brussels, the other in Washington. Although even in Washington, they no longer want to hear about or deal with this," — noted Tomasz Janowski.