3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Khomenko: Supporting families in Belarus is an example for other countries
Two hours on the line, dozens of topics raised and all about family values. The most important issues of family strengthening were discussed during the hotline on October 8.
The Council of the Republic was in touch with the population.
This is the start of a big joint action of the upper house of parliament and the Belarusian Orthodox Church on the eve of the big Orthodox holiday of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Mother's Day.
Support for the family is the main issue of social policy in Belarus
Belarus honors its own traditions and creates conditions for the number of families with three or more children to grow in the country. Demography is a strategic direction for us, it is part of the deep notion of national security. And it is clear that the work on strengthening the family is going on at all levels.
Sergei Khomenko, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"Supporting families in our state is an example for other countries. When you talk to colleagues from other countries, they are simply surprised at how much our state cares about its citizens: about veterans, about motherhood, about childhood, about family welfare, about how to solve demographic problems. All this proceeds from the principle declared by the President of the Republic of Belarus: the state for people, the state for the man".
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All