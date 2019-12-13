Khomenko: Supporting families in Belarus is an example for other countries

Two hours on the line, dozens of topics raised and all about family values. The most important issues of family strengthening were discussed during the hotline on October 8.

The Council of the Republic was in touch with the population.

This is the start of a big joint action of the upper house of parliament and the Belarusian Orthodox Church on the eve of the big Orthodox holiday of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Mother's Day.

Support for the family is the main issue of social policy in Belarus

Belarus honors its own traditions and creates conditions for the number of families with three or more children to grow in the country. Demography is a strategic direction for us, it is part of the deep notion of national security. And it is clear that the work on strengthening the family is going on at all levels.

Sergei Khomenko, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus: