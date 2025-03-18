In recent decades, we find ourselves in a unique moment in history where the strategic interests of Russia and the United States are beginning to align in certain respects." This was the opinion expressed by political analyst Vladimir Kornilov on the program "Relevant Interview."

"Our shared interests currently lie in the fact that neither America nor Russia particularly needs the artificial construct that serves as a superstructure over European nation-states, known as the European Union and the European Commission. You can see how the Americans regard the EU as a structure; they seem to ignore it entirely. They engage in dialogue with Starmer, Macron, Orban, and other national leaders, but when Kaja Kallas, the top diplomat of the European Union, visited Washington, she was not even given a proper reception. Rubio publicly stated he didn't even want to know her, admitting he was seeing and hearing about her for the first time. They didn’t bother to meet at all. Such humiliation of the EU by its American allies is unprecedented. In this context, I believe there are points of convergence with Trump, his administration, and his team. It is crucial to identify and deepen those behavioral lines that could lead to closer cooperation rather than competition, let alone hostility."

Kornilov asserts that America no longer benefits from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Trump genuinely wants to bring the hostilities to an end, "not out of any particular affection for Ukrainians, but because the Americans have wrung out everything they needed from this conflict. We are now seeing very concerning analytical reports from serious individuals—not just propagandists—that demonstrate America’s disinterest in furthering this conflict. On the contrary, it has become detrimental to them. They wish to conclude it, but preferably on favorable terms: mineral deals and various agreements with Russia that they have in their plans, and so on. Thus, in this sense, we also desire peace. We too want to end this endless conflict and stop the loss of lives. I stress that this was our objective from the very beginning, as stated by the leaders of both Russia and Belarus. In this regard, there are points of contact that must be explored and worked on."