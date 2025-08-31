Specific proposals and statements by world leaders at the summit in Tianjin distinguish the SCO platform from other international formats. This opinion was shared by the Chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists, Director General of the Minsk-Novosti agency Andrei Krivosheev.

The SCO sets trends in global security and development

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, judging by the reaction of the media, judging by the political and economic statements made, can really be called historic," the expert is sure.

According to him, it can be called historic based on the rich agenda. "Such specifics have not been seen at international platforms for a long time. It is enough to compare this with the summits of the European Union, with the summits in Washington with the participation of the United States of America, even with the platform of the United Nations, where, unfortunately, specifics are not present. Or, on the contrary, there is militarism," the Chairman of the BUJ noted.

He also noted that at the SCO summit, the leaders of the world's leading states - China, the Russian Federation, India, Pakistan, Latin American countries, and Belarus - spoke clearly and specifically.