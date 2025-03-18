Latvia closed border with Belarus and Russia for pedestrians and cyclists

Latvia has officially restricted traffic for cyclists and pedestrians at the border with Belarus and Russia. Currently to enter the country is possible by car or bus only.

Thus, the Latvian authorities approved the Interior Ministry's proposal to restrict pedestrian access at three crossing points along the Russian and Belarusian borders - Paternieki, Grebneva, and Terehova, allowing crossings only by motor vehicles from March 19. The first checkpoint is located on the border with Belarus (from our side the border crossing point Grigorovshchina), the last two - with Russia.

It should be noted that the movement through the checkpoints Paternieki and Grigorovshchina on foot has not been carried out before.