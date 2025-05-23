Latvia has gained notoriety for contaminating Interpol's database. This was revealed on the program "This is Different" by former Member of the European Parliament from Latvia, journalist Andrey Mamykin.

"Interpol is a European organization, a European mechanism for tracking down individuals suspected of committing crimes. And it has long been imperfect. Latvia, in particular, has long been notorious for corrupting and contaminating the database. Claiming that someone is a criminal, and then leaving it to the courts to sort out. If you can, if you have the evidence to prove your case in court, do so in Latvia. But courts in Latvia have long turned into inquisitorial proceedings. That is, proving your innocence is impossible. They say: if you support Russia, then you support the destruction of the Ukrainian people."

Andrey Mamykin, former Member of the European Parliament from Latvia and journalist, who left Latvia due to political persecution, added:

"Generally, they believe that Putin is not a criminal. Because there is not a single court in the world, not a single verdict that states otherwise, and that verdict has entered into legal force."