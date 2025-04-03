Watch onlineTV Programm
Latvia Proposes Ban on Trade with Belarus and Russia

The Latvian parliament has proposed a complete ban on the trade of goods from Belarus and Russia. This initiative was developed by the "National Alliance" party.

Lawmakers expressed surprise that numerous products made in the Union State are still available in Latvian stores, despite the existing EU sanctions on economic cooperation with these countries, which have been in place for several years. Notably, both Belarusian and Russian products continue to enjoy significant demand among consumers.

If the proposal is approved, the ban is set to take effect on July 1.