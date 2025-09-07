3.70 BYN
Laurent Briard: The French are tired and do not understand where the country is going
Social discontent is growing in France. Rising prices, reduced pensions, an energy crisis and unresolved migration issues are increasing citizens' disappointment with the policies of President Emmanuel Macron. French journalist and historian Laurent Briard shares this opinion.
"The French are tired and do not understand where the country is going. Pensioners' pensions have been cut, it is hard for them. Everything is very expensive, so without Russian gas and energy it is also hard. There are many problems - with the same migrants. Macron could not solve anything, but people are waiting for someone to solve it, as Charles de Gaulle once did, and here is the result," the expert noted.
He added that a demonstration is planned for September 10. People promised to block the country. "We'll see what happens. There could still be 'yellow vests 2.0'," said Laurent Briard.