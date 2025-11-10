Lithuania Presents Note of Protest to Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/222e029c-a97f-4722-a88b-661e60394ba8/conversions/c2e63794-253c-4609-8d71-7455034cb12f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/222e029c-a97f-4722-a88b-661e60394ba8/conversions/c2e63794-253c-4609-8d71-7455034cb12f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/222e029c-a97f-4722-a88b-661e60394ba8/conversions/c2e63794-253c-4609-8d71-7455034cb12f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/222e029c-a97f-4722-a88b-661e60394ba8/conversions/c2e63794-253c-4609-8d71-7455034cb12f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Establishing contact, however, is not so simple. A representative of the Belarusian Embassy in Lithuania was handed a note of protest and warned of plans to extend the border closure, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reported. Such actions are linked to alleged hybrid attacks. This is how they view the launching of balloons by smugglers, whom the Lithuanian authorities are in no hurry to search for on their own territory.

All necessary conditions have been created for Lithuanian drivers in Belarus

Meanwhile, the Belarusian side, unlike officials in Vilnius, is doing everything possible to help truckers stranded in our country. According to Belarusian Deputy Health Minister Svetlana Nechay, all necessary conditions have been created for Lithuanian truck drivers awaiting the border's reopening. This includes promptly setting up additional retail facilities and catering services.

Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitarian of the Republic of Belarus Svetlana Nechay: "I want to note that all necessary conditions for people to feel safe and protected were quickly organized. Additional retail facilities, food service and catering services were quickly established and deployed. Prepared food can be heated up virtually around the clock. Tea, coffee, and safe drinking water are also provided in sufficient quantities. Of course, people need to be able to freshen up and take a hot shower, taking into account the weather conditions. These conditions have also been created in additional permanent facilities, and, importantly, in parking areas. Blocks with showers and restrooms have been set up directly at these sites."

1,100 Lithuanian trucks are stranded in Belarus

1,100 Lithuanian trucks are stranded in Belarus, unable to return home due to reckless actions by Vilnius. To ensure the safety and security of the vehicles, all trucks have been placed in designated parking areas.