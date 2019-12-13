3.41 RUB
Man who raped and killed Belarusian woman in Poland may be sentenced to life imprisonment
23-year-old Dorian S. is accused of rape and murder of Belarusian woman Elizaveta. The prosecutor demanded a life sentence for him, BelTA informs with reference to Wiadomosci.wp.pl.
It is noted that the trial of Dorian S., accused of murder and rape of 25-year-old Belarusian citizen Elizaveta, began on December 4, 2024 and was mostly held without publicity. At the last hearing, which was also closed to the public, the parties made their closing arguments. The prosecutor's office confirmed that tests showed he was sane. Dorian S. faces a life sentence. The verdict is scheduled to be brought on January 17, 2025.
During the trial, the defendant confessed to the act, but denied that he wanted to kill the girl.
Elizaveta, a 25-year-old citizen of Belarus, was found on February 25 last year in a critical condition at the gate on Zurawia Street in Warsaw. The guard who found her called an ambulance and the police, but on March 1 she died without regaining consciousness. The suspect was arrested the same day. In his apartment they found among other things a large kitchen knife and a balaclava. He is charged with sexual homicide and robbery.
