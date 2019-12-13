Man who raped and killed Belarusian woman in Poland may be sentenced to life imprisonment

23-year-old Dorian S. is accused of rape and murder of Belarusian woman Elizaveta. The prosecutor demanded a life sentence for him, BelTA informs with reference to Wiadomosci.wp.pl.

It is noted that the trial of Dorian S., accused of murder and rape of 25-year-old Belarusian citizen Elizaveta, began on December 4, 2024 and was mostly held without publicity. At the last hearing, which was also closed to the public, the parties made their closing arguments. The prosecutor's office confirmed that tests showed he was sane. Dorian S. faces a life sentence. The verdict is scheduled to be brought on January 17, 2025.

During the trial, the defendant confessed to the act, but denied that he wanted to kill the girl.