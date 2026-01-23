At the meeting, the parties to the Ukrainian conflict failed to reach a unified position. Experts also note that Kiev's reluctance to agree to Moscow's terms is slowing the process, but this has little impact, as the agreements between Russia and the US play a decisive role.

Andrey Manoilo, political scientist, professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia):

"Ukraine is resisting in every possible way and resisting any attempts to suppress the discussion of territorial concessions. And the very appearance of a Ukrainian representative in the trilateral negotiations suggests that the United States apparently forced Ukraine to join these negotiations. In any case, this is a first, but very serious, step toward reaching an agreement on exactly which territories and lands Ukraine will cede as part of a future peace treaty."