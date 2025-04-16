Africa stands as one of the most promising and rapidly developing regions of the world, a perspective articulated by the Russian political scientist Andrei Manoylo. Belarus possesses all the necessary resources to actively engage with the African continent, both diplomatically and economically.

"Alexander Lukashenko is absolutely right to pay close attention to Africa, for it is indeed a treasure trove of the future. This is a platform where the interests of the world’s leading powers have already converged. Moreover, it is a battleground for competition over resources, communications, logistics, and the very population residing there. Consequently, Africa's significance is poised to rise sharply in the near future. Belarus, in this regard, has all the requisite resources to actively pursue this direction both diplomatically and economically."