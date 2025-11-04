Crowds are once again taking to the streets in Serbia, practically demanding the resignation and a change in the country's leadership. Political scientist and professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University, Andrey Manoylo, spoke in the studio of "First Information Channel" about whether this is an attempt to stage a color revolution.

"This is the use of color revolution technologies. True, not very new ones, because the organizers of the color revolution in Serbia are operating more according to archaic and classical principles," the political scientist noted.

In his opinion, during the attempted coup d'état in Belarus in 2020, the West deployed the latest and most dangerous hybrid technologies of color revolutions, with Belarus becoming a one-time gathering point for the best and most dangerous practices of organizing color coups in various countries.

"In Serbia, we see something archaic. There, we are seeing a repetition of technological revolutions, the foundation of which was, for example, the 'bulldozer revolution' in Belgrade in 2000," Andrei Manoylo emphasized.

He explained that the color revolution in Serbia is distinguished, first and foremost, by its protracted nature, as mass protests in the style of color revolutions have been ongoing there for the past two years.