Any restrictions are unpleasant, and there is nothing good about them; however, at the same time, they have taught Belarus and Russia many lessons. This opinion was shared by Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

"We have once again confirmed that together, Belarus and Russia can achieve anything. We must not depend, especially in sensitive sectors, on foreign imports," the politician emphasized.

According to her, despite the multitude of sanctions and restrictions, both Belarus and Russia maintain a stable situation, with industries operating and producing at capacity, and a stable financial environment. "We fulfill all our social obligations to our citizens, unlike our so-called Western partners. For us, this is sacred in both Belarus and Russia. This is in stark contrast to the fact that the Western countries are almost monthly reducing various benefits and support for their citizens."

Valentina Matviyenko noted that joint import substitution programs are very relevant and powerful.

"During my recent visit to Belarus, I toured several high-tech enterprises producing cutting-edge electronics, and I was once again convinced that our potential is so great that we have not yet fully realized it. The same goes for Russia. Our joint projects within the framework of the Union State have made significant progress," stated the Chairwoman of the Federation Council.

Matviyenko expressed that Belarus and Russia are now already independent from imports in a number of important areas, including machine tool production, electronics, and other types of products.

"If it was previously easier to buy than to produce ourselves, we have now come to understand that the notion of 'state sovereignty' has a very broad meaning. This includes technological sovereignty and industrial sovereignty. And now, the two countries are putting this into practice, demonstrating very good results."

The Chairwoman of the Federation Council acknowledged that there is still work to be done.