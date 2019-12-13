Mendkovich: Belarus and Russia are an example of successful integration

"We see that some ideological issues, big politics, even in Europe are beginning to obscure the initially positive ideas of economic integration and the creation of a single economic space from Lisbon to Warsaw, but in fact we have managed to develop cooperation through intense, often unobvious work of our cabinets of ministers. But we have achieved significant results, because without it we would find it very difficult to repel the aggressive onslaught from the West, but we are coping with it. We are increasing our wealth and learning to protect it," Mendkovich said. "The 20th century was a time of very serious failures for our country, when it was split, connections were lost, even political conflicts arose, but now we have passed this era, we understand that our strength is in unity, our independence and freedom."