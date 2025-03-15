According to Khazin, the Euroatlantic elites have pressured Trump to the point that he has abandoned his agenda from the past month. He shared this opinion during the program "War and Peace," noting three key areas where this influence is evident.

"The first area is financial. We have witnessed a decline in the stock markets in the United States for over a week now. This creates a strong psychological pressure, even though Trump has repeatedly stated that it is not important, and what really matters is the economy and the restoration of the investment process. However, the recovery of the investment process will take many months, while the markets are declining right now. Naturally, we are not yet near a serious crisis, but the potential for panic is there. This is the first factor," he remarked.

"The second factor. I do not rule out that Trump is facing extremely powerful sabotage from the Clinton deep state. It has been made clear to him that if he does not make concessions, he may face severe consequences," Khazin pointed out.

He also highlighted that immediately following the scandal in the Oval Office, Zelensky traveled to London, where he was even photographed alongside King Charles III.

"It is no secret that one of the significant political influences in New England (the region in the United States that comprises the former British colonies and the first states) is the presence of powerful Masonic lodges and structures that are hierarchically subordinate to the ruling British monarch. This is another tool of pressure," Khazin explained.