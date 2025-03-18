Mikheev: It became clear that Belarus and Russia need each other

It became clear that Belarus and Russia need each other, while the rest don't give a damn about us. This opinion was shared by Russian public figure and political analyst Sergei Mikheev on the program "Relevant Interview".

"For quite a long time Russia has been developing by betting on selling raw materials and buying finished products. I have always believed that this bet is wrong; it will sooner or later lead to problems. And as soon as the sanctions regime started in connection with the Ukrainian events, then the SMO, we all felt it to the fullest extent," the Russian political analyst recalled.

"The strategy of integration into some world division of labor that others have invented is flawed. It leads only to the fact that you will be, so to speak, the adjective. Therefore, the priority should be the state strategy for the sovereign development of the economy and own production. Belarus came to this understanding earlier, including thanks to the sanctions that were imposed by the West on Belarus much earlier than on Russia. Belarusians managed to preserve a large number of those enterprises, which, for example, were simply sold for scrap in Russia.

Although, according to the political analyst, Belarus also went through this stage not without damage, but in the percentage ratio of what it had in 1991 and what it has now, of course, the percentage of preserved and multiplied is much higher than in Russia, because Russia lost simply huge assets in terms of production. "Entire sectors of the economy simply disappeared under these Chubais' and Gaidar's concepts that we would just sell raw materials and buy everything else we need. But now the times have come when sanctions have been imposed so that we have money, but we cannot buy. You can't buy, because they don't sell," said Sergey Mikheev.

"Reverting to the basics, we need to have our own production, our own developments, our own sovereign economy, as far as possible independent from external supplies. And during these years of sanctions, primarily the last 3 years, great opportunities have arisen in cooperation and interaction between Russia and Belarus. Because what does not work in Russia or cannot work for some reason, it can work in Belarus. I believe that the sanctions have stimulated the Belarusian economy and our cooperation," said the political scientist.

"Simple things became clear: we need each other, and everyone else, in general, doesn't give a damn. And the most important thing is that we need to develop our own production. Even if you start, let's say, with Chinese assembly, it's okay, let it be here first, then we will develop, develop, develop, it will have a perspective. The only thing is about the talks around artificial intelligence, I think that in the world and in our country, too, it's all a bit media driven and pumped over. You have to be very careful here, because there is such an advertising campaign to substitute the wish for the reality,"