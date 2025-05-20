MILEX-2025 Military and Technical Exhibition Opens in Minsk

Minsk hosted the opening of the MILEX-2025 military equipment and armament exhibition. As one of the largest thematic forums within the CIS space, it offers a valuable opportunity to assess the potential of Belarus’s defense industry alongside that of international partners.

This event brings together like-minded professionals. The exhibition features participation from 150 companies representing Belarus and five other countries. Over 50 official delegations from nearly 30 nations are expected to visit. The official opening ceremony took place at 10 a.m.

Organizers assure that MILEX-2025 is more than just a trade show. It is a strategic platform for establishing and strengthening mutually beneficial connections and fostering trust among nations—all in the pursuit of maintaining international security.

In 2025, the exhibition promises to be larger, more technologically advanced, and more significant than ever before. Leading enterprises, research institutes, design bureaus, trading companies, and firms will showcase their latest developments. Briefly about the participants: the prominent Belarusian Special Equipment stand displays small arms, gear, and the "Sapphire" grenade launcher; MZKT presents its lineup of BTRs and armored personnel carriers; KB "Radar" specializes in radio-electronic warfare; "Agat" offers cutting-edge communication systems; and the 140th Mechanical Plant and the Precision Engineering Plant will also be present. The 558th Aircraft Repair Plant showcases models like "Chykan" and "Berkut." Our esteemed partners include Rosoboronexport, Almaz-Antey, and Kalashnikov Concern.