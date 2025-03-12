3.61 BYN
Minsk Enters Top 20 Most Walkable Cities in the World
Key criteria for evaluation revealed
Minsk has been recognized as one of the best cities worldwide for walking. According to research conducted by the journals Nature and The Economist, the capital of Belarus ranks 16th. The primary criterion for this assessment was the average time it takes residents to reach essential infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals, shops, and restaurants. In Minsk, this average time is 8 minutes and 36 seconds.
The leaders of the ranking are Milan and Copenhagen, where residents typically spend just over 6 minutes on average to access key amenities.