Minsk fully supplied with artesian water. What do the residents of the capital say?

Reliability for decades. This is how the new system for supplying artesian water to the Moskovsky and Frunzensky districts is arranged.

90 km of the new pipeline, through which drinking water enters the city, are made of high-strength modern material. The automated control mechanisms of the pumping stations are perfectly adjusted. The safety margin is solid, and the system can be supplemented and modernized if necessary. A plan for regular maintenance of the complex has also been developed.

Sergey Panev, Director of the State Enterprise "Gordorstroy":

"The system is designed for long-term productive operation and will work for decades. This is a fact. When calculating all the equipment, an operational reserve is provided. If necessary, a certain volume of water can be added, or in the future, with the development of the existing water intake system, this equipment is capable of moving this water and supplying it to the consumer. That is, the existing mechanisms have a certain reserve."

Minsk residents shared their first impressions:

"We used filters before, but now the water is very good. My husband and I tried it, we really liked it."

"We've actually been waiting for this for a long time, because we used a filter before, went down for water, bought it constantly. But we hope that we won't have to do this anymore, because so far we haven't seen any problems with the water. Indeed, there have been big changes in the quality of the water, and we are very grateful for that."

"This is great, it's saving money, it's clean skin. The child can drink from the tap, and whatever he wants. We are very happy, thank you."