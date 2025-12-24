Minsk National Airport Becomes Laureate of the Eurasian "Magistral Awards - 2025"

The achievements of Minsk National Airport have gained international recognition. Our air harbor has won the "Transport Management Excellence" category at the "Magistral Awards - 2025" competition. Over a hundred applications were received from participants across the CIS, EAEU, China, UAE, and other countries.

Minsk National Airport has been awarded a prestigious international prize in the field of transportation and logistics. Winners and diploma recipients were selected across 21 categories, ranging from digital solutions to personnel and community initiatives.

Over the years, Minsk National Airport has made significant strides in its development: extensive reconstruction of the terminal, a second runway, modern technical equipment, and an upgraded service level.

Vladimir Chereukhin, General Director of Minsk National Airport, said:

"2025 was a very bright year for our airport," noted Vladimir Chereukhin. "We received numerous awards for the work carried out constantly and diligently by our dedicated team. We were honored with a government award from the Republic of Belarus. It’s worth noting that this is the fifth time our government has recognized us, and for the third time, we have been listed on Minsk’s Honor Roll. Additionally, we received the nomination for 'Best Airport in CIS Countries.'"

The award is given for achievements in five key areas: routes, innovations, investments, sustainability, projects, and people. Minsk Airport triumphed in the "Transport Management Excellence" category.

Nikita Seredich, Deputy General Director of Minsk National Airport, commented:

"This nomination isn’t solely about management skills at the executive level. It’s a broader reflection. Managing such a large enterprise involves not just top management but every individual at their workplace, managing resources and opportunities."

More than 100 applications from companies and experts from near and far abroad were submitted for the competition. Victory in such a competitive environment highlights the high international standard of Minsk Airport’s team—an achievement built on decades of dedicated work.

Vladimir Chereukhin added:

"October was particularly eventful for us this year. Those who followed our developments saw it. In October, we opened three new routes—something unprecedented in our history: Sanya, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka."

Each year, the number of flights increases, new destinations emerge, and passenger traffic grows. Nearly 3 million passengers were transported this year alone. The airport has become not just a transport hub but a place where journeys begin and opportunities open.