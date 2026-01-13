More than 1 million rubles from President's special fund to be allocated to support talented youth

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/605d9184-1d65-4d47-a2e9-3f1c31051c30/conversions/1c422697-ae38-4a49-b321-f856e1b09a77-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/605d9184-1d65-4d47-a2e9-3f1c31051c30/conversions/1c422697-ae38-4a49-b321-f856e1b09a77-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/605d9184-1d65-4d47-a2e9-3f1c31051c30/conversions/1c422697-ae38-4a49-b321-f856e1b09a77-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/605d9184-1d65-4d47-a2e9-3f1c31051c30/conversions/1c422697-ae38-4a49-b321-f856e1b09a77-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In 2026, Belarus will allocate over one million rubles from the budget to support gifted youth. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of state.

Presidential scholarships have been awarded to 194 university students. Similar support is provided for 55 postgraduate students working on relevant scientific research.

Grand prizes and the title of laureate of a special fund were awarded to 38 winners of international Olympiads and competitions. Special prizes were awarded to 320 schoolchildren, cadets, and students.