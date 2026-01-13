3.71 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.40 BYN
More than 1 million rubles from President's special fund to be allocated to support talented youth
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In 2026, Belarus will allocate over one million rubles from the budget to support gifted youth. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of state.
Presidential scholarships have been awarded to 194 university students. Similar support is provided for 55 postgraduate students working on relevant scientific research.
Grand prizes and the title of laureate of a special fund were awarded to 38 winners of international Olympiads and competitions. Special prizes were awarded to 320 schoolchildren, cadets, and students.
Particular attention was given to teaching and research staff. Fifty-one awards were given for their exceptional contribution to the development of supernormal students.