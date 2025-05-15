Can we today honestly say that the memory of the Great Patriotic War, of World War II, and of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany is being intentionally and systematically discredited in the West—an effort aimed at delivering a new blow, at weakening morale, and at motivating a fresh generation of soldiers through such distortions?

This question was addressed by Ruslan Pankratov, a research fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth of Independent States (Russia).

"Absolutely correct. This is aimed at discrediting heroism and courage. The 'erasure' of heroism is intended to prevent young people from having arguments to cherish these values. Without roots, the famous phrase 'If we hadn’t fought back then, we’d be drinking Bavarian beer now' becomes more plausible," the expert pointed out.

He further added that there is a clear intent to undermine all core values—dignity, honor, camaraderie—reducing them to mere empty words, while emphasizing consumerist aspects like sleep and food. These are what can be called European values.