The historic phone call between Putin and Trump, lasting almost two and a half hours, became the longest in the annals of Russian-American relations. Following the discussions, which both sides unequivocally labeled as successful, a series of agreements were reached. However, neither leader held a press conference afterward. The Kremlin announced that the Russian president expressed readiness to work collaboratively with American partners to explore potential avenues for resolution.

A crucial precondition to avoid escalating the conflict was identified: a complete cessation of foreign military aid and the provision of intelligence to Kiev. Putin additionally endorsed Trump's proposal for both sides to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure for a period of 30 days. The Russian leader also viewed positively the idea of implementing a well-known initiative concerning the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

Addressing the Conflict in Ukraine

The White House made statements as well, adding to previously known information that the two presidents agreed the future of improving U.S.-Russia relations holds immense potential, encompassing "significant economic deals" along with geopolitical stability. However, Donald Trump introduced a note of confusion, stating in an interview with Fox News that discussions about halting aid to Kiev did not take place.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"Actually, we didn't talk about aid. We didn’t discuss aid at all. We talked about many things, but aid was not mentioned."

Nevertheless, the key point remains that an undeniable step forward has been taken, as both sides are focused on achieving results. There were no ultimatums in the spirit of European statements, claiming that Russia must accept a 30-day ceasefire plan or it is against peace. The interlocutors deemed long-term and comprehensive conflict resolution more significant than any facade for public consumption. While no one expected to unveil a precise formula for peace, Russia underscored its readiness to work towards one through specific unilateral actions in the energy and humanitarian spheres, contrasting with Kiev, which merely declared its readiness for a poorly managed ceasefire in an effort to cast Russia in a negative light.

Another important fact is that there was no mention of Europe — Brussels has officially been sidelined, just like Kyiv. In the aftermath of the talks, Zelensky already expressed his frustration that Trump did not call him to provide a summary. Nevertheless, the leader of the Ukrainian regime supported the proposal not to strike at energy targets mutually. Yet, he unleashed a tirade suggesting that Russia intends to launch offensives in the Kharkov, Sumy, and Zaporozhye directions, as well as in the east, to exert maximum pressure on Ukraine.

In Berlin, the former Chancellor of Germany and the current President of France also backed the idea of a ceasefire, even suggesting they had always been in favor of a swift end to hostilities.

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany:

"We fully agree that the goal of all efforts should be a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The announced ceasefire in light of attacks on energy infrastructure could serve as an important first step on this path. The same applies to the initiation of technical discussions regarding a maritime ceasefire. The next step must be a complete ceasefire for Ukraine as soon as possible."

Insights from the Kreml

The Kremlin disclosed details from the phone conversation between Putin and Trump, where international matters were also addressed, according to Peskov.

"Initial steps are being taken, but the goal must remain unchanged—a ceasefire that is measurable, verifiable, and fully respected. Initiating comprehensive and detailed peace negotiations that will enable the establishment of a stable and lasting peace remains our objective, which is unimaginable without the participation of Ukrainians at the negotiating table," commented French President Emmanuel Macron.

It seems we should now anticipate a range of responses from those who just yesterday declared a dire Russian threat and a commitment to prolonging the war at the cost of every Ukrainian life. Interestingly, discussions on the details of the ceasefire are set to take place this Sunday, March 23, in Jeddah. This was announced by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who noted that the United States expects Ukraine to support the agreements reached during the Trump-Putin negotiations.

As for the phone call itself, the most significant aspects might not be what made it to the press release, but rather what remained behind the scenes. Judging by the length of the conversation, a great deal was likely discussed outside of the formal communications, and agreements may have been reached on numerous fronts.