National Security. Belarus- 2026 Exhibition to Open in Minsk on June 17

The latest ammunition and cutting-edge technology. The "National Security. Belarus -2026" exhibition opens in Minsk on June 17.

Many of the exhibits are being showcased for the first time, including UAVs, electronic warfare systems, body armor, and other protective equipment, as well as a host of technologies for the successful operation of special services.

Fact The exhibition is held every two years, alternating with the MILEX military weapons and equipment forum.

The BelExpo National Exhibition Center is already reminiscent of a staging area for special services, police, rescue workers, medics, military personnel, and even Special Forces. More than 20 agencies and organizations from Belarus are officially supporting the exhibition. The number of participants this year will exceed several dozen.

The exhibition is a series of congress and exhibition events aimed at creating a communication environment for discussing innovative ideas and exchanging information on production and technological advances in the field of special equipment, special equipment, and weapons. It is also held to showcase high-tech; innovative developments and ready-made solutions that contribute to the improvement of the technical equipment of law enforcement agencies and other security agencies whose activities are aimed at implementing the state policy of the Republic of Belarus in the area of national security.

The 3rd International Exhibition "National Security. Belarus- 2026" will be held from June 17 to 19. Visitors will be able to enjoy not only a variety of exhibits but also a wealth of interactive activities.