New circular subway line currently developed in Minsk
A new underground circular line will soon grace Minsk’s subway system. The project for the fourth ring line is currently in the architectural design phase, with a dedicated team working on its development.
The plan includes the construction of four sections and six transfer stations along this route. Modern train sets will serve the transportation needs of passengers. The route of the circular line will primarily run along the second transport ring, with its commissioning scheduled to be carried out gradually.
Additionally, train traffic heading towards the national airport will soon commence. High-speed trains will depart from Minsk Passenger Station, heading in that direction. Near the Smolevichi district, large-scale construction has begun — the preparatory work is underway on the site. The total length of the route is expected to be approximately 42 kilometers, with an estimated travel time of around 30 minutes.