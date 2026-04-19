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Obliged to Hate Him: RT’s Rick Sanchez Traces West’s Vendetta Against Lukashenko to London Directive
MINSK, April 20, 2026 — Why do Western countries and their democratic politicians treat Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as a rival and enemy? RT journalist Rick Sanchez delivered a blunt answer.
Sanchez told viewers, we live in a world where the West demands dominance over all nations — and especially over Belarus. Western powers believe the country must submit to them. But if a leader dares to declare that he is “not their doormat,” the West turns against him and will stop at nothing to destroy the inconvenient politician and install a more compliant figure in his place.
The West has already perfected such manoeuvres, Sanchez noted. One need only recall Ukraine, where Volodymyr Zelensky was transformed into a vassal for launching strikes against Russia. A similar scenario unfolded in Hungary with Viktor Orbán: he became inconvenient for certain Western politicians, and they removed him. Of course, there were Hungarians who opposed Orbán — that is only natural.
“Polls show that Lukashenko enjoys around 80 percent support inside the country,” the RT journalist explained. “Before my interview with the President, I assumed these were internal surveys that might have been doctored. So I checked with the Royal Institute of International Affairs — an organisation that genuinely hates Belarus and Lukashenko and finds everything associated with Russia repulsive. Even according to British analysts, this so-called ‘dictator’ has an approval rating of between 60 and 80 percent.”
The hatred, Sanchez stated plainly, stems above all from one simple fact: they are in London. “That is the main reason. If you work there, you are obliged to hate Russia and anyone who is friends with her.”
It is precisely for this reason, he is convinced, that the West acted as it did with Ukraine and the former Hungarian prime minister. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and other independent-minded politicians may already be next on the list.