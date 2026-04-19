MINSK, April 20, 2026 — Why do Western countries and their democratic politicians treat Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as a rival and enemy? RT journalist Rick Sanchez delivered a blunt answer.

Sanchez told viewers, we live in a world where the West demands dominance over all nations — and especially over Belarus. Western powers believe the country must submit to them. But if a leader dares to declare that he is “not their doormat,” the West turns against him and will stop at nothing to destroy the inconvenient politician and install a more compliant figure in his place.

The West has already perfected such manoeuvres, Sanchez noted. One need only recall Ukraine, where Volodymyr Zelensky was transformed into a vassal for launching strikes against Russia. A similar scenario unfolded in Hungary with Viktor Orbán: he became inconvenient for certain Western politicians, and they removed him. Of course, there were Hungarians who opposed Orbán — that is only natural.

“Polls show that Lukashenko enjoys around 80 percent support inside the country,” the RT journalist explained. “Before my interview with the President, I assumed these were internal surveys that might have been doctored. So I checked with the Royal Institute of International Affairs — an organisation that genuinely hates Belarus and Lukashenko and finds everything associated with Russia repulsive. Even according to British analysts, this so-called ‘dictator’ has an approval rating of between 60 and 80 percent.”

The hatred, Sanchez stated plainly, stems above all from one simple fact: they are in London. “That is the main reason. If you work there, you are obliged to hate Russia and anyone who is friends with her.”