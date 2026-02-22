Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Oleg Dyachenko shared his opinion in the Actual Interview on who should be the guarantor of security in Ukraine and the region as a whole.

The invited guest is absolutely convinced that the people themselves must act as guarantors, because no foreign military contingent can ensure peace and law and order on earth through the occupation of territories. Only the people themselves, through political elites who adhere to the interests shared by ordinary people (namely, peace and security, non-joining military-political blocs), can ensure this.

"Ukraine, or rather its elites, must reconsider its foreign policy direction, and the presence of NATO military structures there is out of the question. It's difficult, and it may sound pompous, but the presence of foreign military contingents, even under the guise of peacekeeping, will not ensure peace," stated Oleh Dyachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

Oleg Dyachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus

According to him, people in Ukraine who truly advocate for the well-being of their people must understand that it is impossible to sever the ties that have been established between nations for centuries. "It is impossible to resolve these complex issues in a nationalist frenzy, and ordinary Ukrainians understand this. Their attitude toward the ruling Kyiv regime is proof of this – they don't want to go and die for the Kyiv elite, so people with a nationalist orientation must come to power," he noted.