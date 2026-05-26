news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4d897814-3c0a-48de-a82d-0be52c6becbb/conversions/a9593da9-276e-4af4-ad05-312951fae4ab-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4d897814-3c0a-48de-a82d-0be52c6becbb/conversions/a9593da9-276e-4af4-ad05-312951fae4ab-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4d897814-3c0a-48de-a82d-0be52c6becbb/conversions/a9593da9-276e-4af4-ad05-312951fae4ab-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4d897814-3c0a-48de-a82d-0be52c6becbb/conversions/a9593da9-276e-4af4-ad05-312951fae4ab-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The first International Security Forum continues in Moscow, bringing together delegations from over 100 countries. The exhibition "Genocide of the Soviet People" opened yesterday, and was attended by the secretaries of the security councils of Belarus and Russia.

This educational project reveals the historical facts about the crimes of the Nazis and their collaborators during the Great Patriotic War. The exhibition is based on archival documents, photographs, and witness accounts.

Elena Malysheva, PhD in History and Director of the National Center for Historical Memory under the President of Russia:

"This topic is a key to understanding the geopolitical challenges facing our countries today—Russia and Belarus—because the topic of genocide is a topic that brings our peoples closer together in their memories, as they, like no one else, experienced the full brunt of Nazism. And when we turn to the Nuremberg documents and see the incompleteness of the Nuremberg Trials, we can discuss the reasons for the resurgence of neo-Nazism, the geopolitical challenges and threats that we are witnessing today in real time."

Furthermore, the Security Council Secretaries of Belarus and Russia toured company booths displaying military equipment, hardware, and models of drone detection and suppression systems.