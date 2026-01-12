Over 1 million rubles allocated from President of Belarus's special fund to support talented youth

Gifted students and young scientists will continue to receive state support. Over one million rubles will be allocated for these purposes. Hundreds of students, undergraduates, graduate students, and teachers will receive awards and scholarships.

For example, Roman Baronenko's path to chemistry began in the 7th grade with a school textbook and his first experiments at home. He also began participating in intellectual competitions and later represented Belarus internationally. In 2025, he won silver at the Mendeleev Olympiad, a success that made him a laureate of the special fund.

"Currently, I'm helping students from my high school, Dzerzhinsky BSU, prepare for the Republican Olympiad. At the same time, I began research at the Academy of Sciences and at Lykov National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics. I certainly plan to pursue a career in science. I'd perhaps like to become a teacher," said Roman Baronenko, a student at the BSU Faculty of Chemistry.

Roman Baronenko, a student at the BSU Faculty of Chemistry

For Maxim Vysotsky, science has become a profession. A graduate student and assistant in the Electrical Systems Department at BNTU and an employee of the Polytechnic Research Institute, his developments are already being actively implemented at Belarusian enterprises. The scientist proposed a method that improves the reliability of cable networks and reduces the cost of power transmission. For this method, Maxim was awarded a presidential scholarship.

"This is recognition at the state level that I'm doing something useful. And it's a tremendous moral boost, to say the least. I'm very pleased that some experts have looked at what I'm doing and consider it important. This is very significant for any scientist—to know that you're doing it not just for yourself, but for everyone," noted Maxim Vysotsky, a postgraduate student in the Faculty of Power Engineering at BNTU.

Maxim Vysotsky, a postgraduate student in the Faculty of Power Engineering at BNTU

In 2026, state support for talented young people has become even more extensive. Scholarships have been awarded to 194 undergraduate and 55 graduate students. Grand prizes have been awarded to 38 winners of international Olympiads and competitions. Special awards will support the development of 320 students, cadets, and university students.