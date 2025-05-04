"That liberal democracy, which the West boasts about, doesn't work in their hands today either. Therefore, they are falling back on direct, open tyranny, where they try to prevent the undesirable from elections, to conduct political processes and tell countries where their leaders should go or not go. In fact, this is political blackmail, which is carried out with the purpose of arm-twisting, in order to make these countries puppets, without sovereignty and independence. This is the same fascism. On the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, we should talk about what exactly won, what system won and what system we defeated. And these are concrete values - social justice, equality, friendship of peoples. What do we see today? - A new nationalism that comes up to Nazism when Western leaders are ready to finance it. Therefore, the challenges that exist are extremely scary. The generation that remembers the war is gone. And new politicians believe that even an open hot war is a normal way to solve their problems and issues," said Secretary for Ideology of the Communist Party of Belarus Piotr Petrovski.