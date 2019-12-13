Donald Trump will move into the White House in January. The Senate and the lower house of Congress are also Republican. This is a complete defeat of the Democrats.

What moods in American society do the election results indicate? What does Trump's victory mean for Belarus and Russia? Will Washington's foreign policy vector change? Russian political scientist, radio and TV host Sergei Mikheev answered these questions.

"In my opinion, Donald Trump won quite naturally, because a number of factors contributed to this," Mikheev expressed his opinion. "I think that in American society there is a serious demand for a more traditional view of various things."

Trump has already managed to call his new term a "golden era" and promised to stop military conflicts. "Trump's victory is bad news for Ukraine, because he is skeptical about all foreign policy projects. Trump's main goal is economic problems. He believes that too much money is being spent on Ukraine and it is not clear what for," the political scientist noted.