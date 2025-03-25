Priorities - why road project implementation does not stop even under pressure of sanctions

Despite the difficult sanctions times, we are completing several large transportation projects. For example, Mogilev has been taken into the ring. The city on the Dnieper River has officially become the second after the capital to have a ring road. And the first, if we compare the length of the route. The Mogilev ring is 20 kilometers longer.

"It improved logistics for transportation, gave a boost to economic development. I am sure it will give a boost to further development," said Anatol Isachenko, chairman of the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee.

Road projects are one of the state priorities. They always have a green light, despite any difficulties. Whether it is sanctions, refusal of partnership by a number of international organizations, financial blockade. Road construction projects cannot be stopped by any obstacles.

"The sanctions have probably given us an opportunity. To work more efficiently and realize that we can do everything ourselves. And thanks to the policy pursued in our state, thanks to our President, the budget is being filled, jobs are being created, the economy is working. There are advances, there are financial facilities, so it is necessary to use them. And we have a socially oriented state and the policy is aimed at improving the lives of our people", - said Anatoly Isachenko.

It is estimated that over the five-year period, nearly 5 thousand kilometers of republican and over 8 thousand local roads were repaired, constructed and reconstructed throughout the country.

It is worth remembering the transformation of the northeastern direction from the capital. The two-lane road to Smolevichy and then to Zhodzyn could hardly cope with the flow of cars. The road was widened, adding comfort and speed. The M3 section from Logoisk to Pleshchenitsy was opened for traffic. The shortest route from our capital to the ports of St. Petersburg.

And in Grodno they are building a single byroad to relieve the city center in the future. Several levels, tunnels for pedestrians, exits, intersections. Residents and guests are promised a new quality of traffic.

The most significant event in the capital - the appearance of a new subway line - Zelenoluzhskaya. Minsk subway grew by seven new stations. The construction was not stopped even in the most difficult times. Last year alone over 250 million people used the services of our subway.

In our capital the share of subway among all types of public transportation is 36%. For many years, it has been the most popular means of transportation for city dwellers. And the new branch is also the most technologically advanced.