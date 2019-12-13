Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion

The concept of diversity and multipolarity in the 21st century promoted by Belarus is one of the topics to be discussed by the participants of the Second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. The discussion platform has caused a certain excitement. Our partners are interested in discussing the architecture of international security. This opinion was shared by Sergei Rachkov, a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

“The Minsk platform is positively assessed. The number of participants this year is 1.5-2 times more than last time,” said the deputy.

Sergei Rachkov: