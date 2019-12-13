EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion

The concept of diversity and multipolarity in the 21st century promoted by Belarus is one of the topics to be discussed by the participants of the Second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. The discussion platform has caused a certain excitement. Our partners are interested in discussing the architecture of international security. This opinion was shared by Sergei Rachkov, a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

“The Minsk platform is positively assessed. The number of participants this year is 1.5-2 times more than last time,” said the deputy.

Sergei Rachkov:

“The second international conference on Eurasian security has already caused a certain commotion. And the West has become excited, and the attention from partners is very great. If the first conference was unexpected for some, its outcome interested many people. From the rostrum of the UN General Assembly we informed the world about the second conference. And our partners are interested in discussing Eurasian security and the international security architecture in general”.

