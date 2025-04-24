The latest events surrounding negotiations regarding Ukraine present a significant reason to contemplate the strengthening of defense. The situation may rapidly evolve in any direction, undoubtedly impacting regional security. What defensive strategies are currently in focus for the Belarusian military?

In recent years, Europe has teetered on the brink of catastrophe so many times that it seems to have grown somewhat desensitized. The peace talks in Ukraine have lost their novelty, and one could easily become accustomed to the constant simmer of tension—if not for one crucial detail. We are now entering a period in which even Trump may be running low on arguments, evasions, and maneuvers to facilitate dialogue. Trump is a person who could ultimately dismiss the situation in Ukraine and switch his focus to something where he can more easily emerge victorious. Such a possibility is already openly discussed. However, what remains unaddressed is that this scenario would mark the point of no return concerning the negotiation model for ceasefire. Beyond this lies only intensified fighting, a descent into a chasm of bloodshed, and perhaps peace only through the complete military defeat of one side—namely Ukraine. Not because we favor Russia or have faith in it, but because Moscow possesses nuclear weapons. Losing is simply not an option for them—a fact that has been reiterated at the highest levels. Meanwhile, European leaders continue to pursue a self-destructive course of supporting Kiev with funding, weaponry, and munitions. This policy ensures their standing as resolute champions of all that is good, providing elites opportunities for profit through arms supplies, while ordinary people find themselves on a path to nowhere—a state of zugzwang.

"There are no resources for this war; people are weary. We see what is happening at the front. Fatigue is evident on both sides," he stated.

Alexander Lukashenko does not rule out that this situation could lead to fraternization along the front lines.

Some experts argue that the authorities in Kiev currently need an adrenaline shot—a triumphant moment to lift spirits following setbacks in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Furthermore, it would be prudent to divert the Russian troops being freed up in those areas to prevent their deployment to Donbas. With the help of European advisers, Kiev might turn its gaze toward Belarus. After all, our army is not as experienced as the Russian one. This understanding drives us to enhance our training, drawing upon lessons learned from neighboring countries. Such experience underscores the significance of establishing strongholds for defense organization. In the same Ukraine, certain fortified positions have become a thorn in the side for both sides over many months. It is crucial to build an effective network of defense, which is precisely what is underway in Belarus. Training in trenches and bunkers is occurring day and night. The implication is that if regular troops are not present nearby, territorial forces will take command of these strongholds. Essentially, the entire country can transform into a fortified area.

Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, noted, "As part of the establishment of these strongholds, we are refining modern tactics within them. These areas involve both the servicemen serving in the Armed Forces and units of territorial troops and people's militia. These comprehensive efforts aim to train our citizens to defend their land. Such strongholds have been created in virtually every region, and all units of the territorial forces will be engaged in their defense, according to our plan."

The emphasis in equipping these defense points is on enhancing the survival of personnel. The structures can withstand hits from large-caliber shells and bombs. The strongholds are designed to neutralize the enemy's numerical advantage, heavy equipment, and even drones.

Alexander Marchenko, a liaison officer with a motorized rifle unit from the territorial troops, explained, "This stronghold is unique because it incorporates many innovations concerning anti-drone warfare... The bunkers are equipped for personnel accommodation, everything is located inside, underground. There are designated spaces for ammunition storage, allowing soldiers to assume their firing positions without having to exit to the surface, enabling a solid and confident defense."