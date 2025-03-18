Recently, the focus has often been on accusing the United States for what is happening in Ukraine. However, discussions have emerged suggesting that the United Kingdom is playing a significant role, claiming that London is currently pulling the strings of both President Zelensky and Ukraine. Vladimir Kornilov, political analyst with the media group "Russia Today," elaborated on this idea in the program "Relevant Interview."

In his analysis, Koronilov indicates that in recent years, the UK seems to be grappling with a sense of post-imperial nostalgia and is actively trying to create chaos. "They are constantly trying to stir the pot and orchestrate various provocations. Prior to negotiations in Saudi Arabia, a long-time figure, Jonathan Powell (the UK Prime Minister's adviser on national security), appeared in Kiev. Once a powerful player in Tony Blair's administration, Powell headed the Prime Minister's office for over ten years and was behind many significant government decisions. His notable past achievement includes participating in the negotiations for the handover of Hong Kong to China. The British disposed of an unwanted asset back then, and now Powell has been resurrected from obscurity by Keir Starmer, who needs assistance in negotiating the removal of the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean, which the UK can no longer maintain. However, a problem arises because it houses a significant American military base, and transferring it to Mauritius presents a challenge in convincing the Americans of the necessity of the deal. It is curious that Powell was sent to Ukraine; I would be worried if I were the Ukrainians, questioning his true purpose here," Kornilov noted.

According to The Times, Jonathan Powell recently visited Ukraine and advised President Zelensky on how to conduct negotiations with the Americans.

Kornilov explains, "The British seem to have suddenly realized that there’s a 'vacant position' for the leader of the free world and want to fill this role. Starmer explicitly states this intention. However, Macron has also interjected, introducing a sense of rivalry. This 'vacant position' was initially claimed by Kaja Kallas, who expressed that the free world needs a new leader after being snubbed in Washington. But who is Kaja Kallas?"