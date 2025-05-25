An intriguing development is unfolding around the upcoming elections in Romania. The Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that he had been pressured to block the account of a Romanian presidential candidate on his social platform.

What is truly happening in this country? Belarusian Member of Parliament Sergei Klishevic offered his perspective.

According to him, Romania has been successfully kept within the firm grasp of the West, ensuring that it continues to serve the interests of European nations in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The expert believes that no resources are spared for such endeavors. This strategy is reminiscent of the elections in Belarus, where the European Union has persistently sought to manipulate and subordinate the country to its interests, especially in the context of countering Russia. Romania has been cast in a similar role.

Klishevich expressed regret that Romania has now become an active participant in this game. The society of the country has been deceived, employing some of the most aggressive technological tactics. "Just recall the situation when a candidate was removed from the electoral race for clearly fabricated reasons. He was disqualified because he was pro-Russian. This candidate was skeptical of European politics and thus garnered significant support among the populace," Klishevich illustrated.