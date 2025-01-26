Samarin tells when US will start a dialogue with Belarus

What does US political scientist Steve Samarin think of the answer of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about "political prisoners" and the opposition? And when, according to his forecast, will they want to conduct a dialogue with Belarus?

Steve Samarin:

"The answer is completely expected. Indeed, a dialogue should only be conducted with those who make decisions and on whom something depends. Of course, if a person is thousands of kilometers or at least hundreds from the Republic of Belarus, then little depends on him. What is the point of conducting any dialogue with him or her at all?"