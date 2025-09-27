3.64 BYN
Second Nuclear Power Plant Will Not Be Excessive, Even for Belarus — Expert
Russian nuclear energy expert and political scientist Aleksei Anpilogov commented on Alexander Lukashenko’s statement about the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus.
“Frankly, this nuclear station would not be superfluous even for Belarus itself. Let me just cite a few figures that might make many reconsider those who think nuclear energy is just a whim. For example, the current electrification level of Belarusian railways is about 25%. In comparison, in neighboring Russia, it’s around 50%. So, if you don’t want diesel locomotives and prefer environmentally friendly electric trains, which also run faster than diesel, here’s a clear application for nuclear energy — there are many such uses,” he explained. “There are numerous applications like this.”
Anpilogov also highlighted the importance of nuclear power plants for artificial intelligence development. “In the United States, they are planning to revive nuclear energy because they need at least 30 gigawatts, possibly up to 50 gigawatts of installed capacity. That’s about 50 nuclear reactors. Of course, Belarus probably won’t see such a boom, but I assure you, data centers that can and should be located in Belarus will also require electricity. Two, three reactors would be entirely justified,” he stated.