Second Nuclear Power Plant Will Not Be Excessive, Even for Belarus — Expert

Russian nuclear energy expert and political scientist Aleksei Anpilogov commented on Alexander Lukashenko’s statement about the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus.

“Frankly, this nuclear station would not be superfluous even for Belarus itself. Let me just cite a few figures that might make many reconsider those who think nuclear energy is just a whim. For example, the current electrification level of Belarusian railways is about 25%. In comparison, in neighboring Russia, it’s around 50%. So, if you don’t want diesel locomotives and prefer environmentally friendly electric trains, which also run faster than diesel, here’s a clear application for nuclear energy — there are many such uses,” he explained. “There are numerous applications like this.”