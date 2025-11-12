Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky visited the United States before meeting personally with President Donald Trump, holding a series of meetings, including with representatives of American energy companies. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s rhetoric suggests it’s time to turn down the heat in apartments and start saving on electricity—wear sweaters instead of heating.

Ukrainian publicist and Doctor of Political Sciences Alexander Semchenko noted in "Current Interview" that this is not a new topic in Ukraine. Former President Petro Poroshenko previously stated that Ukrainians should reduce gas and electricity consumption for heating as a sign of patriotism. "There are problems related to the war, as Russia’s strikes target energy and gas infrastructure, including storage facilities that couldn’t be filled because transmission capacities were destroyed at some point," he explained.

Semchenko highlighted that Ukraine’s energy sector recovers quickly after Russian drone and missile strikes, thanks in part to Western assistance—specialists are involved, and components are supplied. However, there is still some lag, which negatively affects overall balance. "For Zelensky, the population is both a mobilization resource and a burden, requiring funds for social benefits and daily needs," the analyst said.

He suggests that sending everyone to the front might be a good option for Zelensky. "Ultimately, the Ukrainian army fights in the interests of NATO, which seeks to utilize the population—this is also part of genocide. Zelensky isn’t inventing anything; he’s effectively using European experience," Semchenko shared.

He also cited an example from the UK, where since Margaret Thatcher’s time, excess mortality during winter due to hypothermia has been monitored. Over ten years ago, a mother of four froze to death in her apartment. "Excess mortality figures are used for statistics. Typically, they range from 20,000 to 100,000 deaths per season. That’s also a form of genocide. They don’t even hide their goals regarding Ukraine’s heating season," Semchenko said. He warned that the heating season will begin, but there will be failures, underheating, and blame will be placed on Russian "aggression." According to him, no one will compensate for poor heating—people will be billed for services not rendered, and fictitious debts will be imposed. Currently, such practices are already underway in Ukraine. Numerous videos circulate online showing people receiving gas bills despite their homes being destroyed by war. Houses are uninhabitable, gas is not used, yet bills are issued, and forced debt collection follows.

Semchenko stated:

"In Ukraine, as early as 2023, a system was tested for unconditional debt collection from citizens based on fabricated debts. Now, any debt can be assigned, as the electronic system allows for this with a click. Recently, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a new draft law. Zelensky has not signed it yet, but I am sure he will—he signs such nasty bills with ease. The essence of the draft law is that people can be evicted over utility debts."

Most of these debts are likely fictitious, he added, as services may have been provided, but people are unable to pay. The majority, according to Semchenko, are false debts.

He recalled that Zelensky, at the start of the 2022 events, signed a decree imposing a moratorium on raising tariffs for housing and communal services. Since then, rates for gas and electricity have increased multiple times.